White Sox manager Tony La Rosa has been charged with DUI assignment in Phoenix

Chicago White Sox coach Tony La Rosa has been accused of driving under the influence again.

According to the Maricopa County Courts of Justice (Arizona) website, the arrest took place in February, but the case was filed on October 28, a day before White Sox announced the employment of La Rosa. There is no attorney listed for La Russa on the site.

White Sox spokesman Scott Rivert said the team was aware of the arrest when 76-year-old La Rossa was contracted.

“Because this is an active case, we cannot comment further at this time,” Reifert said Monday night in an email.

La Rosa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in Florida in 2007 after police found him sleeping in his SUV running when the light and smell of alcohol stopped.

“I take full responsibility for my behavior, and I assure everyone that I have learned a very valuable lesson and that this will not happen again,” La Rosa said at the time.

Chicago hired La Rosa in a surprise move after Rick Renteria was abandoned in what the team insisted was a mutual decision. La Russa, a friend of team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, began his managerial career with the White Sox during the 1979 season.

The Hall of Famer hasn’t run a big league team since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.

ESPN reported that La Rossa alleged that his car collided with a pavement in the Phoenix area on February 24. A peace officer found La Rossa parked next to his SUV, according to an ESPN report, citing an affidavit provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

La Rosa was detained after a field sobriety test. In the affidavit cited by ESPN, the peace officer described it as “controversial”.

La Rossa is the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Dusty Baker in Houston is 71 years old.

La Rossa is 2728-2365 with six logos over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis. He was honored at Cooperstown in 2014. Only Hall of Famers Connie Mack (3731) and John McGraw (2763) scored more wins. La Rossa and Sparky Anderson are the only two directors to have won world championships in the US and National League.