Neymar: Trailer for a Netflix documentary series dedicated to the Brazilian footballer

Neymar: The perfect mess It is the title of the documentaries Netflix It will be dedicated to the Brazilian champion Paris Saint-Germain star, whose trailer has just been launched. The documentaries will hit the streaming platform on January 25th.

This is the description provided by Netflix:

One of the most famous and paid athletes in history as you’ve never seen him before. Neymar is a heroic figure on the pitch and a controversial figure abroad. This three-part documentary directed by David Charles Rodriguez gives us a special look at Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., showing his journey from Santos to his glory days with Barcelona, ​​not neglecting the ups and downs with the Brazilian national team and with the Brazilian national team. Paris Saint-Germain. And behind all this, the Neymar phenomenon promotion machine will also be on display. In the documentaries, heroes such as Beckham, Messi, Mbappe and other legendary characters will be interviewed.

The series is directed by David Charles Rodriguez, and the executive producers are LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Daniel Silman, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Ross M. Denstein, Ross Gerrard, Angus Wall, Matt Ressmiller and Will Zinedrick. Other producers are Cecilia Salguero, David Charles Rodriguez, Terry Leonard, Jennifer Sophie Hall, Kent Cobina, David Tomlin, and Michael Steiner.



