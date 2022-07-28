Next player leaves Niners Chemnitz: Hungarian comes to Saxony

Niners Chemnitz in the German Basketball League has to report the next player’s departure. Darion Actins is moving from BBL to Italy.

Chemnitz – Bundesliga basketball club Niners Chemnitz You must record the departure of the next player. Darion Actins (29) moved from BBL to Lega Basket Serie A, First Division in Italy.

Darion Atkins (29, left) moves from Chemnitz to Italy. © Picture Point / Gabor Craig

The 2.03m striker from Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor (Turkey) came to the top basketball catchers in Sachsen in 2021. But after only one season they go their separate ways. The American, weighing 105 kilograms, found a new club in Aquila Basket Trento. Atkins averaged 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 32 competitive games with the Niners last year, 56 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three out of 43 attempts. “We welcome a player who will play an important role in our long term: Darion is a veteran of Europe, he has played in leagues and cups and often made his mark,” said Emmanuel Mullen (63), new Aquila club coach. Basket Trento. “We are hiring Atkins because of his technical qualities and experience and because we believe he is someone who fits in with the group we are building.” Dresden Dynamo

With Marko Filipovity (26), the Saxons have already introduced the next newcomer. With the 26-year-old, Neins secured the services of a Hungarian player for the first time in their club’s history. The wing, which is 2.04 meters high and weighs 98 kilograms, comes from Turkish first-class club Afyon Bledispor and has signed a contract in Chemnitz for next season. “Marco can act versatile in both front positions. In addition, his scoring and rebounding skills make him very valuable for us,” coach Rodrigo Pastore (49) said of the Hungarian international. Explaining why he decided to move to Chemnitz, Filipovity explains: “Chemnitz has done a great job in the Bundesliga over the past two years and I’m excited about the idea of ​​the game for the new season.” With Hungarian, there are now eight professionals on the team. In addition, there will likely be three other players from basketball’s mother country, the USA. With training starting at the beginning of August, another exciting season begins for Chemnitz. This year, Rodrigo Pastore’s players will have to adapt to European teams. In the first round of Champions League qualifiers on September 21, the Niners will face North Macedonia TFT Skopje. The Niners national kick-off at the MagentaSport BBL Cup. There the Saxons meet on 15./16. October on HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim Trophy runners-up.