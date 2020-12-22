News from winter sports – Finland and Sweden at the Tour de Ski – Sport – SRF

Jump to the content



Content Legend: Back on the road

Evo Niskanen is part of the Finland squad for the Tour de Ski.

Keystone

Cross-country skiing: Finland and Sweden surrender Unlike the Norwegians, cross-country skiers from Sweden and Finland will participate in the Tour de Ski, which starts January 1 in Val Müstair. Due to the Corona epidemic, the three Nordic teams canceled their participation in the World Cup races in Davos and Dresden. All three countries have called for Tour de Ski venues to be reduced to reduce the risk of injury, but their attempt has failed. Then Norway canceled its participation in the Tour de Ski. sda / sta

Most Read Articles Move to the left







Move to the right

















Social login To register we need additional information about you. {* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} I agree to my personal data being processed to login to comment. More information can be found at

Data protection.

Please agree to the privacy policy.

Create an account

{* / socialRegistrationForm *}



welcome back Please login to enter a comment. {* loginWidget *} Use a different account



{* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *} {| foundExistingAccountText |} {| Current_emailAddress |}. {| View_post_post_picture |} {| Current display name |}

{| Current Address_Present_Email |} It was created {| Current_createdDate |} in {| Current site name |}

Log in and register Sign Up {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password?

Sign Up

{* / sign in *} You only need to register with your social media account or your Apple ID {* loginWidget *}



Create a new password Enter the email address for your user account. We will then send you a link that you can use to create a new password. {* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}

send

{* / ForgotPasswordForm *} miscarriage

Create a new password Soon you will receive an email with a link to renew your password. Continue Didn’t you get a message? If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.

welcome back Please login to enter a comment. {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password?

Sign Up

{* / SignInForm *} Use a different account



Technical error Excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again at a later time or contact customer service. Confirm mobile number In order for you to enter a comment, we ask that you confirm your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to the mobile phone number . an error occurred. Please try again or contact customer service.

Too many codes for the mobile number have already been requested. The job is blocked to prevent misuse.

Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.

SMS code request Change mobile number Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service. This mobile phone number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact customer service. Close Change mobile number The maximum number of symbols for the specified number has been reached. No more icons could be created. Use another mobile phone number Confirm mail address We have sent you an email at the address {* emailAddressData *} published. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received. Continue Didn’t you get a message? If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details. User data settings {* resendLink *}

Register and login to sign up With an SRF account, you have the option to enter comments on our website and in the SRF app. {* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} I agree to my personal data being processed to login to comment. More information can be found at Data protection.

Please agree to the privacy policy.



{* captcha *}

Create an account

{* /Registration Form *}

Confirm mail address We have sent you an email at the address {* emailAddressData *} published. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received. Continue Didn’t you get a message? If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details. User data settings {* resendLink *}

Your activation email has been sent Please check your email inbox. An activation email has been sent. Sign Up



A verified email address Thank you for verifying your email address.

User account In this view you can manage your user data. {* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *}

To save

{* saveProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *} Change the password Disable Account User data saved successfully You can view your data at any time in your user account. Close

User data settings

Change the password Specify a new password for your account {* emailAddressData *}. {* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}

To save

{* / changePasswordForm *} miscarriage

Create a new password Specify a new password for your account. {* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}

Save password

{* / changePasswordFormNoAuth *}

Password saved successfully You can now log in to the article with the new password.

Create a new password We did not recognize the password reset code. Please re-enter your email address so that we can send you a new link. {* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}

send

{* / resetPasswordForm *}

Create a new password Soon you will receive an email with a link to renew your password. Didn’t you get a message? If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.

Disable Account Your account will be deactivated and you will not be able to reactivate it. Recorded comments are not deleted. Do you really want to deactivate your account? {* deactivateAccountForm *}

miscarriage

{* / deactivateAccountForm *}



Account Disabled Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.

If you wish to register again for the comment function, please contact SRF Customer Service. Close



menu concentration concentration The main navigation







