News from winter sports – Finland and Sweden at the Tour de Ski – Sport

Evo Niskanen is part of the Finland squad for the Tour de Ski.

Keystone

Cross-country skiing: Finland and Sweden surrender

Unlike the Norwegians, cross-country skiers from Sweden and Finland will participate in the Tour de Ski, which starts January 1 in Val Müstair. Due to the Corona epidemic, the three Nordic teams canceled their participation in the World Cup races in Davos and Dresden. All three countries have called for Tour de Ski venues to be reduced to reduce the risk of injury, but their attempt has failed. Then Norway canceled its participation in the Tour de Ski.


