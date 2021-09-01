News from the Premier League – Lacroix leaves Valais for Australia – sport

Legend: new adventure

Leo Lacroix is ​​already leaving Sion.

Lacroix from Sion to Melbourne

Leo Lacroix leaves Sion 7 months after returning to Valais. The 29-year-old defender is moving to Australia from first-tier club Western United from Melbourne. He left Lacroix Sion for the first time in 2016 and then played with Saint-Etienne, Basel and Hamburg. For the Swiss national team, he was playing once in November 2018.

Sene from Basel to GC

FC Basel is loaning attacking player Cali Ceni to Grasshoppers until the end of the current season. Residents of Zurich have a buying option for the 20-year-old Senegalese. Ceni moved from Juventus Turin to Basel last summer, but then played on loan in Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia for six months. Since returning to Basel at the beginning of the year, he has played 10 matches with the first team.

Sakiri is the new Schaffhausen coach

Schaffhausen found Murat Yakin’s successor. 47-year-old Artem Sakiri takes over the inheritance. The former North Macedonia national player recently coached Maltese club Pembroke Athleta and Albanian club Flamortari FC until the start of the pandemic.



