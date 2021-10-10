News from tennis – will there be a duel between Bencic and Tishman? – Sports

Legend: can see you again

Belinda Bencic and Jill Tishman after a duel in Cincinnati.

Possible Swiss duel in Indian Wells

It is not yet certain whether Belinda Bencic will be able to compete in Indian Wells after the assignment in Chicago. After all, she gave it once on Monday It’s all clear. If you play Olympic Champion (WTA 10) in California, you’ll meet Shelby Rogers (USA/WTA 44) or Angelina Kalinina (UKR/WTA 62) after a farewell. In the third round, the opponent can be called Jill Tishman, as happened in August in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old (WTA 39) also has a goodbye at the start, then she will face Irina Camelia Peugeot (ROU/WTA 61) or Fiona Ferro (FRA/WTA 83). Viktorija Golubic duels in the first round with Marketa Vondrousova (CZE / WTA 37). Meanwhile, Leonie Kong (WTA 172) failed to qualify.

Barty is not for Australia at first

Australia will have to dispense with Ashleigh Barty in the final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup. After not participating in the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, the world number one has been canceled without giving reasons for the event to be held in Prague in the first week of November. Australia faces Belarus and Belgium in the group stage.