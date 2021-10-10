Draconids, Orionids, and Taurids visible in the night sky

meteor showers in october

October presents observers with plenty of stars falling in the night sky. Three meteor showers are active this month and provide plenty of spectacle. With us, you can find out which meteor showers can be seen in the October sky.

How easy is it to see towering stars? Our map shows that Towing cover in Germany.

Falling Stars in a Ring – Draconids Peak in 2021

The Orionids peaked around October 21. Then up to 20 meteors can be seen per hour. © iStockphoto, Revolu7ion93

Delta draconids, which reach their peak on October 8th, are ephemeral. Until October 10th, the Dragon Family lights up the sky every now and then. The fireballs are parts of Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. By the way, the same number of meteor stars can not be seen in the sky every year. The Draconids owe the name of the constellation Dragon, from which they originated.

The smallest Orionids come at full speed

Meteorites ignite as fireballs when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere and thus become visible in the night sky. © iStockphoto

Orionids are among the most active meteor showers of the year. They started on October 2 and lasted until November. It peaks on October 21, when observers see up to 20 fireballs burning in the atmosphere. Unlike the larger Draconids meteorites, Orionids are smaller comet fragments that penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed. As a result, despite their small size compared to the Draconids, they are easy to see in the sky. The meteor shower has its origins in the constellation Orion of Halley’s Comet.

Taurus: siblings from the constellation Taurus

The Taurids are the third active meteor showers this month. A distinction must be made between north and south. Both stars come from the constellation Taurus, but not from the same parent body. In addition to Comet 2p/Encke, the other planets are considered parent bodies. While the Southern Taurids are active since September and reach their peak on October 10, the northern regions don’t start until October 20. Both taurid currents last until November.

International Space Week

To draw more attention to space travel and science about the universe, the United Nations (UN) established International Space Week. It starts on October 4th and runs until October 10th. The launch date was chosen in honor of the first man-made satellite “Sputnik 1”. The satellite was launched on October 4, 1957. The date of completion also depends on an event, because on this day in 1967 the Space Treaty was signed. The document regulates the behavior of states in space. Many educational actions or events take place during Space Week. This year’s International Space Week celebrates women in space.

Our weather trends and topic pages

If you are interested in more weather, climate And science topics You are at wetter.de In good hands. I especially recommend it We can also offer you a file 7 days weather trend With the weather forecast for the next week. This is updated daily. If you want to look further in the future, this is it 42 day weather trend Option. There we’ll take a look at what’s in store for us in the coming weeks. You’re probably more interested in how the climate has behaved in the past few months and what the forecast looks like for the rest of the year. That’s why we have our own Climate trend for Germany.

We recommend our wetter.de app for An apple- And Android-devices.

Universe – an online documentary from TVNOW