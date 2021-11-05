New Zealanders find huge potatoes and call them a dog

Colin and Donna Craig Brown found the huge potatoes on their farm near the town of Hamilton. Colin was weeding when he felt something hard beneath the surface.

Discovery

Using a dung fork, the New Zealander pulled this giant out of the ground, and it was not yet known what he had found. When Colin cut off a piece of the skin and tasted the thing, it turned out to be a potato.

Remarkably, because the couple never planted any potatoes. So Doug has probably been in the ground for years. “We didn’t believe it,” Donna told the Associated Press. “It was really huge.”