New Zealand rocks Australia

rugby team New Zealand He got nineteen on Saturday Bledisloe Cup consecutively beating Australia 57-22 in Auckland on the first day of Rugby Championship.

The match at Eden Park was also the second in a three-match series against Australia that led to the Bledisloe Cup being played, and on August 7 New Zealand also won (33-25) in the first match of the cup.

The All Blacks scored eight Tests this Saturday and reached their highest home score against the Wallabies. The last time New Zealand lost to Australia was at Eden Park 45 years ago.

The score remained relatively even during the first half, but the Australians, who were very combative in the first period, paid for their effort in the second half, with the New Zealanders scoring five attempts.

The All Blacks broke through the yellow defensive net with great ease and in turn controlled their timid attacks during the second half.

data sheet:

57- New Zealand: Mackenzie. Jordan, R.; John; Haveli, Reese; Monga, Smith; Bauer, Taylor, Lullala, Ritalik, Whitelock, A John, Babali, Savia. He also plays Taukei’aho, Tu’inukuafe, Ta’avao, S Barrett, Jacobson, Perenara, B Barrett and J Barrett.

Articles: John, Ritalik, Savia, Taylor (2), Reese, Jordan, Haveli.

Punishing blows: Mackenzie.

transformations: Mo’unga (5), B. Barrett (2)

22- Australia: banks; Kilway, Bisame, Toumoa, Corupet; Lolesio, McDermott, Slipper, Paega-Amosa, Alaalatoa, Swain, Philip, Swinton, Hooper, Valetini, con Ueles, Sio, Tupou, Salakaia-Loto, Wilson, White, Ikitau, and Hodge como Sustitutos.

Articles: Killway (2), McDermott

Punishing blows: Lolissio

transformations: Lolisio (2).