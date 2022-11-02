New unrest in Brazil: Police try to liberate more than 150 roads blocked by Bolsonario





supporters Bolsonarists Who do not accept the results Presidential election in Brazilcontinue to block traffic in at least 150 ways Federal during the early hours of Wednesday as published in local media Oglobe.

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clash with military police during a protest

The information was disclosed in the last balance of Federal Highway Police. This Tuesday, about 270 sieges were recorded. Protests carried out by the president’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro who remained unhappy with winning in the polls in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Despite the speech made by the President of the Republic, in which he disavows the interruption of free passage by classifying it as an act similar to what the President of the Republic did. the left.

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tries to cover his face as he stands amid tear gas canisters during a protest.

So far, the authorities have managed to disperse more than 600 public demonstrations and at least 1,929 checkpoints have been set up to maintain freedom of movement.

Bolsonaro said, “The Peaceful demonstrations They will always be welcome,” but they emphasized that their methods “couldn’t be those of the leftwhich has always harmed the population, such as the invasion of property, the destruction of heritage” and not allowing “the right to go and go”.

Riot police stand by as supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempts to kick a gas canister

The president spoke for the first time since the election results came out on Sunday. The Brazilian president claimed to be the leader of the right and did not indicate defeat. He didn’t talk about his opponent Lola da Silvawho won the elections and is the elected president of Brazil.

Jair Bolsonaro spoke for the first time, claiming to be the leader of the right and not referring to defeat

“I want to start by thanking the 50 million Brazilians who voted for me,” the Brazilian president said from Alvorada Palace.

The truth has already appeared in our country. Our strong representation in Congress demonstrates the strength of our values: God, homeland, family and freedom,” Bolsonaro added.

Protests continued through the night with clashes with police in different parts of Brazil (Reuters/Amanda Perubelli)

Bolsonaro noted that he has always been mistakenly described as anti-democratic and has emphasized this It will continue to carry out all the mandates set forth in the Constitution.”

The Brazilian president said he will remain a leader for millions of Brazilians who, like him, defend economic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of opinion, honesty and the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag.

He also stressed that the siege of truck drivers on the country’s various highways was the result of “indignation” and “a sense of injustice” over his defeat in the presidential elections.

Poster calling for “military intervention” to keep Bolsonaro in power (Reuters/Amanda Perubelli)

Police dispersed hundreds of barricades during the day on Tuesday, such as the one in Barwere (Reuters/Amanda Perubelli)

“Popular movements are the result of discontent and a sense of injustice because of how the electoral process is going,” the far-right leader said.

After the President’s short two-minute speech, Cyrus NogueiraThe Minister of the Civil House confirmed this The government will comply with the Transition Law.

“When it is convened according to the law, Let’s start the process and move onNogueira said. “We will wait until this is formalized to comply with the law in our country,” he added.

Ciro Nogueira, the man who appointed Bosonaro to negotiate a transfer with Lula da Silva (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

After nearly 48 hours in silence, the far-right leader isolated himself at his official residence, in Brasilia, from which he was left only to go to the presidential palace, but without speaking and with social networks, he was always quite frantic. Silent for the past three days.

on the other side, United State Tuesday urging “Listen and respect” The voice of the Brazilian people who won Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

