New Sim Card Rules 2022: Rules regarding the SIM have been changed; Find out what will happen to users – Marathi News | Find out all about the new rules for SIM cards

Posted: January 22, 2022 05:39 pm

The new rules of communication department will bring a lot of benefits to the Indian citizens. Also, Indian nationals traveling abroad can get great help.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has changed the SIM card rules in India. Now this government decision will be of great benefit to international roaming customers. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Telecommunications Department has agreed to change the rules of the SIM card.

Following these new rules, changes have now been made in India regarding international roaming SIM cards and global calling cards for foreign carriers.

As per the new rules of the Communications Department, Indian nationals who are traveling abroad can get a lot of help. These new rules will bring a lot of benefits to the Indian citizens.

In addition, upon receipt of the No Objection Certificate, it will be mandatory to provide customer care service, contact details and tariff plan information. The Communications Department also provided billing information to resolve customer complaints. This will help fix the complaint.

New rules for SIM preservation – The Department of Communications (DoT) issued an order last month. Accordingly, SIM verification will be mandatory for more than 9 SIM card holders. Failure to do so will result in the SIM card of the respective customer being locked. DoT has given a 30-day period for this verification, which ends on January 6, 2022.

If you have more than 9 SIM cards registered in your name, you must check the SIM card.

The user will also have the option to hand in an additional SIM card. The user will receive a verification notification. If this is ignored, your SIM card’s outgoing feature may be turned off. Incoming calls will also be stopped within 45 days.

Most importantly, if the reported SIM is not verified, it will be blocked within 60 days. For this purpose, international roaming, sick or disabled persons are given an additional 30 days for verification.

Most importantly, citizens of Jammu, Kashmir and North Eastern states are allowed to hold a maximum of 6 SIM cards.

