New pastoral officer Martin Drzizga is introduced as pastoral district pastoralist in Kitzingen

On the feast of Christ the King, new pastoral officer Martin Drzezga is introduced to his new assignment as pastor of the pastoral district of Kitzingen by Rev. Gerhard Spokl at the Dittelbach parish church.

Drzizga encouraged the faithful to take charge in their own spaces. The community of church faith can fulfill its mission if each member of the community makes his contribution. As for the feast of Christ the King, he affirmed: “Everyone is called to be a king and a priest.” Because Jesus, as Pastor Spokle also said, is for the people, and as brothers and sisters he should also be for them in the church. This is how the pastoral officer understands his service in the midst of the people and for them. On the path of life we ​​must set out again and again, also in the new pastoral space.

Gertrude Dingel of the Dettelbach parish team welcomed Martin Drzigah on behalf of the parishioners to the pastoral room. Trumpeters Dieter Ehbarr and Roland Gast enriched the celebration with their music. .

for questions and concerns Drzizga can be reached on phone: (09321) 927781 or mobile (0174) 1810351.