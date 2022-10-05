New partner of the hydrogen station Wilhelmshaven – Activate Messenger +

BERLIN/PERTH (ACTIVATION) – Tree Energy Solutions (TES) has found a hydrogen supplier for its planned import terminal in Wilhelmshaven. Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) of Australia has agreed to a green hydrogen project partnership with TESCompanies announced. As part of the partnership, FFI has invested €30 million in TES as a strategic shareholder. In addition, FFI wants to invest 100 million euros in the construction of the Wilhelmshaven terminal and acquire 30 percent of the project company Deutsche Grüngas und Energieversorgung GmbH.

The first hydrogen deliveries are scheduled for 2026. The first phase is about 300 thousand tons per year. It is said that the locations where the hydrogen will come from are still being discussed. International cooperation focuses on Australia, the Middle East and Africa.

TES’s partners also include the Eon Group, with which FFI signed a green hydrogen supply agreement back in March. “This investment supports Fortescue’s compliance with its contract with Eon,” said Mark Hutchinson, CEO of FFI. Deliveries are expected to start in the middle of the decade and reach the level of 5 million tons by 2030. / h