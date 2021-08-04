65% of fake news about vaccines circulating on social networks comes from just 12 people

Joseph Mercola, Robert F Kennedy Jr., Ty and Charlene Bollinger, Sherry Tenby, Risa Islam, Rashid Butar, Irene Elizabeth, Sayer J, Kelly Brogan, Christian Northrup, Ben Taber and Kevin Jenkins are among the dozens of preachers targeted, according to the British Guardian newspaper. CCDH. This last one Dozens of misinformation »» will be responsible for 73% of all anti-vaccine content posted on the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004.

With regard to their personal files, Watchman notes that” Among the dozens of doctors who have embraced pseudoscience, bodybuilders, health bloggers, and religious extremists, most notably Robert F. Kennedy Jr., John F. Kennedy’s nephew, who has also linked autism vaccines and fifth generation cellular broadband networks. to the coronavirus pandemic. »

The hunt for misinformation, slow, is struggling to be effective right now. The CCDH report also points to one black spot in this long-running battle: the removal of content that spreads false information. In fact, despite the policies against content promoting misinformation implemented by various social networks, 95% of the information in question will simply not be deleted.