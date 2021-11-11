Neuburg: This is how people with disabilities can be integrated into the Neuburg region

32 minutes ago

Plus

Basically, it would be very easy to hire people with disabilities. An example from Newburgh shows that companies are letting go of this error.

from

Manfred Dettenhofer

At the age of fifteen she already had a clear career choice. Sophie Haberer wanted to work in an office. Office Management Clerk – She was aiming to get this apprenticeship. It’s actually rock solid and it shouldn’t be impossible. But the little girl from Ingolstadt, who applied long before she graduated from school, received 49 rejections in her applications.

This article does not end here, it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you like to read, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

This article does not end here, it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you like to read, you can test the PLUS+ offer here.

Topics tracking