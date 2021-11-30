Neuburg-Schrobenhausen: Youth work in the Neuburg region: KJR takes money in hand

Plus

Despite the pandemic, the associations have big plans for next year. Officials expect a record budget.

from

Michael Kinstall

For nearly two years now, the pandemic has also posed significant challenges to youth work and requires resilience from all involved. However, for Kreisjugendring (KJR) Neuburg-Schrobenhausen, this is not a reason to reduce activities, as it turned out at the general meeting in the fall. According to district official Peter von der Groen, he could not adequately assess the work of the Neuburg-Schrobenhausen district youth association. “It’s great how flexibly you react.”

