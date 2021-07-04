Neuburg-Schrobenhausen: Young beekeepers in the Neuburg region: why beekeeping thrives?

Plus

More and more people are raising bees. This is complicated and training is basic. But in the event of a pandemic, clubs must be creative. About the magic and the dark and light sides of a thriving hobby.

Michael Kinstall

Stefan Dreyer and Tina Link miss a queen. Not a king sitting on a throne with a crown, but a color-coded wand mother who lays eggs and is sprayed with pheromone. As the only sexually mature female animal, they are essential for the survival of the bee colony. Ensures survival by laying up to 2000 eggs per day. In addition, it is the only one that sprays the messenger substance pheromone and thus binds people together. Without it, it can only last a few weeks.

