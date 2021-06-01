Netflix’s Broadcast Culture • Techprincess

ITsART, the new digital platform promoted by the Ministry of Culture jointly with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is available as of today. It’s a Netflix-style streaming platform with over 700 titles already available, including movies, theater shows, music, and other events. Let’s find out more.

What is ITsART?

ITsART is another step forward for our country to pass on culture from technology, and it is an effective tool suitable for everyone to discover the historical and cultural wonders of Italy.

Minister of Culture , Dario Franceschini, Commented: “ITsART is the digital platform, commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, and created by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which, starting May 31, will provide Italian entertainment and culture, live, recorded, free and paid, in Italy and around the world. To double the audience in realizing that digital use can never replace the live stage. “

The platform is divided into Three sections: Stage, places and stories. The theater is dedicated to theater and Performative meaning Here we find offers of important institutions, including the Teatro della Scala, Teatro Regio di Torino, and many more. In places, we find more than 200 content dedicated to the historical wonders of Italy and its history. Here we find the contents of important museums such as the Egyptian Museum, the National Museum of Modern Art, the Archaeological Museum of Naples and many others. Finally, the stories section, made up of 250 content, is dedicated Cinema Italian.

How much does ITsART cost?

Some of the content on ITsART is free and available to all subscribers of the platform. Some of them are free but have commercial ads, and others, like visiting some museums or Pompeii are free and without any ads.

Instead, the other content is paid and you will need to purchase a ticket to watch some of the events while broadcasting.