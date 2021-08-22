Netflix: Sweet Girl debut with Jason Momoa | TV

What is popular at the moment Netflix In Italy and in the world? In this weekly special you will find all the answers to your questions. This week at the top of the rankings of the most watched titles in Italy is Sweet Girl, Jason Momoa’s movie.

This weekend at the top of the most watched titles on Netflix Italy We find A nice girlIts new Netflix Original movie Jason Momoa NS Isabella Merced. Resists in second place kissing booth 3The highly anticipated third part of the romantic movie series joey kingAnd Joel Courtney NS jacob pink. third place for offshore banks, the Netflix summer series that has been in the top three for three weeks now in most countries of the world where the service is available. Fourth place for just go with hercomedy with Adam Sandler NS Jennifer Aniston. he follows black islandNetflix original movie by Miguel Alexander Which tells when some dark secrets of a seemingly peaceful island threaten to engage an orphaned student when he approaches a mysterious new teacher. Sixth place for disappeared into the airFrench series. Seventh place for valeria, the Spanish TV series that debuted a few days ago with its second season. New episodes of the attack of GiantsAnd good doctor – Now in the top 10 since I landed on the podium – e vivoSony Pictures Animation.

Here are the top 10 most viewed titles in the last 24 hours in the US

A nice girl noisy house vivo offshore banks Appears All Americans the chair cocumillon bread squad Grace and Frankie

Here are the top 10 most popular movies all over the world On Netflix on August 22, 2021:

Here are the top 10 most popular TV series all over the world On Netflix on August 22, 2021:

