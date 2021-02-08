Netflix, surprising announcement: for the first time it lands in Italy

Netflix, the broadcast giant, has announced good news for our country: for the first time an actual office is also in Italy.

Rome Has been confirmed The capital of cinema Italian. He also knows her well Netflix, Who chose it as his family’s physical home First offices In the beautiful country. In fact, the Californian broadcast giant last year anticipated the will to open Creative center In Italy. a Project Which seems to materialize in the coming months in the capital.

And even the site selection isn’t accidental: it will actually be Netflix’s Italian rule Filino Ratazzi, In via Boncompagni a Rome. It Historic building, With three floors near the US Embassy in Via Veneto. A reputed property it will become Marketing office and creative center: There is still no specific date but we are talking about it Mid-2021.

Netflix, it will be the first Italian office in the center of Rome

Initially they will move Netflix’s Roman Office 40 employeesResponsible for following up on marketing and developments for Italian projects From the platform. Numbers that could soon grow, given that the company only launched last year 5 TV series Origins Made in italy: Shame on Italy, Black Moon, Summer, Coron and the documentary SanPa – lights and darkness of San Patriniano. Added to these Author’s film Like “The Amazing Story of the Island of Roses” starring Elio Germano andLife in front of himWith Sophia Loren, she’s already a candidate for Golden balls.

Kelly LuiginbellVice President, International Original Content: “Opening an office in Rome is a logical continuation for us Long-term commitment Here. It will allow us to strengthen and work on creative partnerships Growing display From movies and series Made in italyWhich will be appreciated by the public around the world. ”

