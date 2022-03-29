Netflix-style Crunchyroll: Limited free account, subscription required

Crunchy Rollthe anime streaming platform that Sony acquired at the end of 2020, It’s about to dramatically change its business model. In fact, starting this spring, the free account will be much less “crisp“.

Until recently, in fact, it was enough to create a free account, without subscribing to any subscription, to be able to use the entire catalog even with some restrictions: new episodes of the series were usable with a delay of 7 days compared to distribution in Japan, and during the reproduction ads were shown .

Now, however, things are changing, and it definitely looks more like other streaming platforms, like Netflix and Disney+. The free account will still allow you to watch a lot of content with ad breaks added, however it will not allow you to watch last season episodes, but only previous episodes of each seriesexcept for a selection of which the first three episodes of the new season will be available: