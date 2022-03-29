Netflix-style Crunchyroll: Limited free account, subscription required

Crunchy Rollthe anime streaming platform that Sony acquired at the end of 2020, It’s about to dramatically change its business model. In fact, starting this spring, the free account will be much less “crisp“.
Until recently, in fact, it was enough to create a free account, without subscribing to any subscription, to be able to use the entire catalog even with some restrictions: new episodes of the series were usable with a delay of 7 days compared to distribution in Japan, and during the reproduction ads were shown .
Now, however, things are changing, and it definitely looks more like other streaming platforms, like Netflix and Disney+. The free account will still allow you to watch a lot of content with ad breaks added, however it will not allow you to watch last season episodes, but only previous episodes of each seriesexcept for a selection of which the first three episodes of the new season will be available:
- Spy family x
- a couple of cuckoo
- witch dawn
- Tomodachi . game
- Skeleton knight in another world
- Shikimori is not just cute
- The Greatest Demon Lord was born as a typical nobody
- Stuck in the Dating Game: The Otome gaming world is tough on the mob
Pricing and benefits of FAN and MEGA FAN subscriptions
In short, a godsend is over, but in the end it could have been worse, and by keeping a free account it will still be possible to enjoy a lot of content. On the other hand, by choosing one of the My subscription planor fan And the mega fan – The latter is also available in a 12-month format – you can activate a 14-day free trial, the benefits will be many.
No commercials, unlimited access to the entire Crunchyroll catalog, new episodes available just an hour after they air in Japan These are the features that subscription has in common fan From 4.99 € per month till then mega fan From 6.99 € per month. The second, however, will also provide the ability to use the service simultaneously on 4 different devices, as well as allow watching episodes even offline.
