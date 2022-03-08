Netflix releases a new teaser and announces the release date!

The first pictures of Russian Doll 2 arrived recently, again showing us Natasha Lyonna as Nadia, and now Netflix has finally announced the release date for the second season, accompanied by a teaser.

The published video, which you will find at the top of the article, gives us only a small glimpse of what we could see in the upcoming season. In fact, the former, which debuted on Netflix in 2019, brought a complex narrative to our screens, leaving us With as many open avenues as possible to explore. There are many potential plots to follow in Russian Doll 2, but it seems that more subtle details still have to wait, while the main narrative line has been revealed by Deadline.

In any case, fans will be able to remove any doubts about April 20, when the show returns to Netflix. This season will take us four years after the events of the first, and will continue to explore the existential themes of last season through the characters Nadia and Alan who were this time around. They will come across a time portal located in one of the most famous places in Manhattan. They will find themselves drawn into a wonderful adventure that will lead them to confront their past and beyond. In addition to the return of the previously announced heroes, Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett, there will also be the addition of Annie Murphy, better known as Shit Creek.

We can’t wait, how about you? In the meantime, we’re revealing what we thought of Season 1 in our Russian Doll review!