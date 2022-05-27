Netflix promotes Stranger Things 4 in Piazza Fontana di Trevi with Claudia Gerini

For the occasion, the actress reprized her role in the cult ’90s movie Honeymoon.

strange initiative Netflix To promote in Italy, the arrival of tomorrow, May 27 of season 4 of Weird things. As the citizens and visitors of Rome have already noted, the streaming service has been in the wonderful area for several weeks Trevi Fountain Square With its own permanent billboard, it was inaugurated to mark the recent opening of an Italian office in the capital. This week and through June 7, the space is clearly destined for the much-anticipated return of the sci-fi series, with the first seven episodes of the new season.

Stranger Things 4 in Piazza di Fontana di Trevi

Anyone who has not yet had the opportunity to become familiar with the private publication should know that it is a very clean and confidential advertisement; Wise in the face of such great beauty. Although it Weird things We’re so used to pretty strong visuals with his upside down image, this week that Netflix Marquee didn’t fail to appreciate it self confidence and her complex skill. In fact, the sign shows a short text, “O famo Stranger,” an obvious and ironic reference to an Italian cult film. honeymoon. And who was acting alongside Carlo Verdone in the movie? no escape Claudia Gerinialso participates in the initiative.

The One Day actress played Jessica Di Maria, the forced bride of Ivano / Verdoni. As you can see in the funny video posted by Netflix on its social channels, Jessica calls Ivano to suggest him an exotic destination for their silver wedding trip.

Other initiatives

The Piazza di Fontana di Trevi initiative is not the only initiative that Netflix has developed in Italy to return Weird things. Tonight, at 9:30 p.m., the first episode of season 4 will be shown in a picturesque setting: Piazza Duomo in Milan. An event that everyone can access freely. Then, on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 May, the Piazza Duomo will come alive with special ’80s-themed and upside-down surprises, allowing visitors to truly immerse themselves in the world of the series. “We have cleared the territory, but we cannot guarantee that these monsters will remain in limbo for long, a gap between space and time can open at any moment, and according to Suzy’s calculations, it will happen soon: to be exact on the 27th. And on May 28, again At the Duomo, between 11:00 and 20:00,” Netflix reported.