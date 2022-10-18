Netflix now offers profile transfer

Netflix Struggle has been struggling for some time to stop losing subscribers and recover revenue. Among the measures taken since the beginning of the year are new ways to prevent users from sharing passwords with others. The latest news in this regard is called “Profile Transfer”, a feature that allows subscribers to use their account to transfer a profile and keep personal suggestions, viewing history, My List, saved games and other settings to start a new subscription.

Netflix stated that the feature in question was in high demand and is immediately active for subscribers around the world.

The user will be notified by e-mail as soon as profile transfers are available on his account.

To transfer a profile, simply select the “Move Profile” option by hovering your mouse over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the home page and follow the instructions.

You can disable profile transfers in your account settings at any time.

To stop sharing profiles, Netflix has prepared a plan with ads (in Italy as of November 3) and said stop sharing passwords. In fact, this is a function that is already tolerated (designed for people residing in the same house); It is currently possible to share a password with up to two residents for an additional cost, but this possibility may be eliminated completely in the future.

