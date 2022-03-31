Netflix is ​​developing replay

Spy Kids currently consists of 4 chapters

Spy kids Probably one of the most popular recent teen movie series: director and screenwriter Robert Rodriguez (mariachiAnd the From dusk till dawn). Well, after the director recently made a feature film for NetflixAnd the We can be heroesYou are already working on a really interesting project that will surely impress you.

As already mentioned some time ago, in fact, Rodriguez is just working on a reboot Spy kids and reliable diverse It’s confirmed that the product is officially under construction by Red N, although it’s clearly not yet clear when we’ll be able to see it on the small screen. Looks like they’ll be participating too Media binoculars And the sky dance, while potential news about the conspiracy is still scarce. If you think about it, We can be heroes He partially re-launched the aforementioned saga of the artist, as it was a kind of episodic in which two main characters appeared, namely shark boh h lava girlhence the fact that re-launch Spy kids Not surprisingly.

The last time we saw the franchise was in 2011, with Spy Kids 4 – It’s time for heroes. The film in question saw the participation of famous actors from other feature films, but not only including Jessica Alba in turn Marisa Cortez WilsonAnd the Alexa Vega who embodies Carmen CortezAnd the Rowan Blanchard who lends his face to Rebecca WilsonAnd the Mason Cook (Cecil Wilson) and much more. Given that it’s been quite a while since the last time, we should see if the audience is still eager to see a significant relaunch of this saga, but we’re sure Rodriguez has rated it well.

