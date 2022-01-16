Netflix is ​​developing an anime series based on the graphic novel

The comic novel inspired the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World with Michael Cera.

An anime series based on the graphic novel Scott Pilgrim Which in turn inspired the 2010 movie Scott Hajj vs. the world Directed by Edgar Wright will be under development Netflix. expect it The Hollywood ReporterNetflix declined to comment on the indiscretion. The series, produced by UCP, will be a direct author of the graphic novel Brian Lee O’Malley who will also be an executive producer and showrunner alongside Ben David Grabinsky.

Scott Pilgrim: The plot and what we know about the anime series

The graphic novel follows Scott, an evasive Toronto guitarist who falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers, but first his seven evil interpretations must be defeated so that the two can date. The story was captured in the 2010 movie, which was already considered a cult, in which there was the role of the hero Michael Cira While Mary Elizabeth Winstead She played Ramona (pictured above, while below you can find a trailer). It also co-stars with Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Peel, and Brandon Routh, among others.

Animation studio SARU will be working on a new Netflix project with Abel Gongora as director. Edgar Wright, Director Scott Hajj vs. the world, as executive producer alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions, and Michael Bacall.