Mainetti: Shutdown of the extraordinary administration of Sergeant Sergeant

The Bank of Italy has announced that the extraordinary management of Sorgente SGR has ended – after the sale of a business unit containing 17 real estate funds to Castello Sgr – again to join Sorgente Group Italia. No penalties were paid to Sorgente Sgr by the supervisory bodies at the end of the extraordinary administrative action,” wrote Maurizio Cannon, Director of Monitorimmobiliare.

Nicolas de Foggia, a chartered accountant with extensive experience in the commercial, tax and corporate fields, is the new Chairman while Andrea Musso, whose real estate investment management experience she has gained since 1997 covers management and directors in various banks and asset management firms, and as Director of the Board of Directors Elisabetta Magini, President of ANCE Roma Giovanni and has held positions in important Italian companies, both public and private. The Board of Legal Reviewers is chaired by Professor Galdino Acrogliano.

Walter Mainetti, President, Surgent Group Foundation

“According to Monitorimmobiliare, the Sorgente Group, founded by Valter Mainetti – which has historically focused on the finance, real estate, restoration, infrastructure and publishing sectors – is reorganizing its operating areas with a focus on clean energy and energy efficiency,” Cannone adds.

In the field of alternative investments such as energy and circular economy, the group has already started working in the United States and Canada with Sorgente Asset Management and in Italy with Sorgente SEIN (see ViPiu.it) on a series of initiatives for more than 500 million euros. This new group strategy will run on an Irish investment management platform, called Sorgente Global Investments (see ViPiu.it) which is also active in real estate, which operates as an Irish Collective Investment Organization (ICAV).

The group will use the leverage formed by ICAV with reference to foreign investors. Sorgente has many years of experience as an asset manager in the United States, where a growing portfolio of premium properties will be managed through a dedicated fund, which will be set up with US partners of the size, according to rumors gathered in financial circles, one billion dollars, and with the aim of combining distinctive properties The property has strong historical and artistic value with the opportunities offered by the latest technology.

“Polimnia – concluded Maurizio Cannone -, thanks to the structured agreement with Castello Sgr, will instead be entrusted with property, facilities and project management services for more than 20 real estate funds, with a value of more than 1 billion euros. According to Monitorimmobiliare, the company is also currently working on a pipeline of interventions nationwide, to be implemented in private housing units according to the 110% Superbonus, with a value of more than 300 million euros”.

The activities of the Sorgente Group Foundation, a treasure chest of highly coveted masterpieces sponsored by Valter and Paola Mainetti, but also a symbol of the synergy between culture and business.