Netflix introduces support for HD and HDR videos on OnePlus and Oppo smartphones

After launching a random shuffle of movies and TV series on Android, Netflix developers and engineers presented a file Support playback of HD content as well as HDR10 On a wide range of smartphones, especially OnePlus and OPPO models. Below is the complete list of the new supported devices.

Before reporting it, we remind you, for starters, that the HD contents on the Netflix green robot smartphone app are in fact Unreachable for a number of devices The application must certify their quality before allowing correct reproduction with high accuracy. More and more models support it, but the implementation is relatively slow.

But in the past few hours, I’m fine 14 smartphones received official support, almost all OnePlus and OPPO branded phones. Although, as resumed by Android Police, some of the models listed are quite outdated, support may already be there but the documentation was recently published by Netflix. Having said that, I New phones that support HD the following:

Nokia XR20

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OPPO A53s 5G

OPPO A74

OPPO F19

OPPO Reno5 A

OPPO Reno 6

OPPO Reno6 5G

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno6 Z 5G

Added to OnePlus 8, 8T and 8 Pro Also compatible with HDR10 playback In the Netflix app, which is already included in the OnePlus 9 range.

Speaking of Netflix, there have recently been several reports of new measures against subscriber subscriptions in Italy.