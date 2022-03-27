Netflix buys Boss Fight Entertainment

Netflix The series of acquisitions continues in the field of video game development studies. The company started with night school studio, developers Oxenfrithen also bought a Finnish studio Upcoming Games for $65 million. This expansion seems to show no signs of stopping with the recent inclusion of Entertainment Fighting Coach in this group.

Entertainment Fighting Coach Ltd. in 2013 by David Ribe depends on Texas. The studio is made up of developers who have been involved in making titles like age of empiresAnd the Star Wars The Old Republic And the halo wars But also free titles like CastlevilleAnd the Dungeon BossAnd the myVEGAS Bingo And the Kingdom Boss.

Netflix It intends to build a subscription over time where, in addition to movies, TV, and animated series, it is possible to find high-quality video games without in-game purchases. Founder Entertainment Fighting Coach He said his studio’s mission is to provide simple, fun, and aesthetic game experiences. He also said that the support of the American giant will allow him not to worry about the micro-transactions side and that he is very excited about the cooperation.

The US streaming service has several available names that can be adapted into video games. At the same time, many years have passed since then Netflix Connected to the world of video games. Several out-of-this-world modifications were made before the development studios were purchased. Some examples are: conditioning Castlevaniatwo seasons the magician With Henry Cavill in turn Geralt of Rivia Animated adaptation of Cuphead And many more.

Speaking of adaptations, an animated adaptation of the popular video game series by Tekken. If you want to know more about this brand new business Netflix Then you can click here.

source: VG247