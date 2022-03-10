Netflix announces the launch date of the last season!

We finally know when the final chapter of the popular British gangster series will also be airing here: note it on the calendar!



There are many expectations for the sixth and final season of meager masksa British gangster series created by Stephen Knight And soon it became very popular all over the world. Finally there is one Exit date International for the final season, currently broadcasting in the Motherland on BBC. The upcoming sixth season consists of 6 episodes will arrive in flow On Netflixin Italy and in all regions where the service is available, next June 10.

Peaky Blinders 6: broke the record last season

Serial with Killian Murphy He returned to the UK for his sixth season on February 27 with a new record: with 3.8 million viewers Check out, the first episode of the season became the best-ever season premiere for the series, beating the record previously set at the end of season five in September 2019.

By order of the Peaky Blinders, the sixth and final season comes June 10th on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/JC4Ew1aHKH – Netflix Italy (NetflixIT) March 10, 2022

progress and cast

Season 5 ended with the failed assassination attempt on fascist political leader Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) by Tommy Shelby (Murphy). The sixth starts from this circumstance and sees Tommy Shelby facing various enemies, even if his most dangerous enemy is himself. The story, however, will not end with this season: in fact, the Peaky Blinders will return in film Set in Birmingham and scheduled for production in 2023 (the details of which we don’t know yet).

Plus Cillian Murphy, they return in Season 6 Tom HardyAnd the Paul AndersonAnd the Finn ColeAnd the Anya Taylor JoyAnd the Natasha O’Keefe And the Sophie Rundle, among other things. We’ll see too Stephen Graham And the James Fritschville. You know, co-star Helen McCrory (Aunt Polly Gray) passed away last year and was unable to participate in the filming of last season. The first episode of the sixth season is dedicated to her.

Below you will find a file Trailer for a movie season 6.