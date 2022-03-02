Netflix acquires Next Games team for 65 million euros – Nerd4.life

Netflix In the past few hours, it announced that it was conducting negotiations onPossession of the following gamesa Finnish development team that has so far specialized mainly in the development of mobile video games, which will thus become a strategic asset for the company in its expansion into the gaming world.

As explained earlier, Netflix does not appear to have any intention of devoting itself to acquisitions of great depth, preferring instead to choose Smaller yet functional studios For their exclusive projects, which probably relate in large part to the intellectual property that already owns the video platform.

After the acquisition of Night School Studio also comes Next Games, a team founded in 2013 that has so far devoted itself to smartphone games and the like. It should be noted, however, that it appears to specialize definitively in live service titles and the like, considering that a significant portion of the revenue recorded in recent years has been derived from microtransactions.

The acquisition is being processed and should be completed soon, at a total cost of about 65 million euros from Netflix, so we are certainly far from the extreme processes that we have seen in other cases, first of all the purchase. Activision Blizzard from Microsoft for approximately $70 billion. This should ensure additional revenue from the games in the catalog built into your Netflix video subscription, currently associated exclusively with mobile platforms.