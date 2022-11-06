Netflix, a new series that debuted with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes: Here’s what

Netflix released several series in November Among them, somewhat surprisingly, one received an exceptional score on Rotten Tomatoes. We are talking about The bastard son and the devil himselfa new 10-episode fantasy drama that has received 100% positive reviews on the popular entertainment site.

Based on the Half Bad trilogy from Sally Green, the series takes place in Britain, which is inhabited by magical creatures and features many… Affinity with the Harry Potter saga, tells the story of the son of a well-known witch on whose head a horrific prophecy. The boy is caught between two warring clans Desperately trying to find his place in the worldas well as to discover their powerful strength.

Sixteen-year-old Nathan is the illegitimate son of the most dangerous witch in the world. Fearing to follow in his father’s footsteps, Nathan has been kept under surveillance throughout his childhood. The border between good and evilNathan, along with mischievous Annales and charismatic Gabriel, will soon discover who he really is.”

After difficult months It looks like Netflix is ​​finally on the rise Perhaps also the advantage of this new TV series with the return of a large number of subscribers to the platform. Will things continue the right way? To find out, we just have to wait.