Netflix, 5 Movies That Are Absolutely Must-Watch On Christmas Day

On the occasion of Christmas Day, our editorial team offers five films that you can watch during this special celebration

today is birthday Mainly because of the restrictions imposed by the epidemic, many will remain at home, at which point what could be better than watching a good movie or doing a marathon of episodes. TV series Between lunch and a good slice of panetton ?! That’s why we picked 5 titles that you can see Netflix For such a special day.

Read also -> Whatsapp, the most important Christmas trick: be careful

Netflix, the 5 titles that can totally be seen this Christmas

Christmas Drop: Operation Gift – A romantic comedy film based on real events, it tells the story of Erica, a congressman, tasked with reaching a military base in the tropics to record her faults and put an end to the local tradition of dropping Christmas gifts to islanders.

12 Christmas gifts Mark, the prominent businessman, has yet to buy any gifts for his loved ones for Christmas. Then he decided to hire Anna, an unemployed painter, as a personal shopper for Christmas.

Christmas Murray Too (2015) – law Project Murray Ready to make a Christmas TV show from The Carlisle Hotel From Manhattan When a snowstorm blocks city traffic. Moving to the hotel bar, Comrade Paul drinks a few cups a lot, loses consciousness, and lives a dream in which he is finally able to put on a show that matches his desires.

Ready to make a Christmas TV show from From When a snowstorm blocks city traffic. Moving to the hotel bar, Comrade Paul drinks a few cups a lot, loses consciousness, and lives a dream in which he is finally able to put on a show that matches his desires. Jingle Jingle: The Christmas Journey e Santa Claus on trial Two addresses for youngsters.

Read also -> Fortnite Reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel Skins: How to Get It