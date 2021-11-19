Neste receives EU funding for a carbon dioxide capture and storage project in Finland

Funding applies to the “Green Hydrogen and CO .” project 2 -Separation and Storage”, which aims to quickly and efficiently reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Porvoo refinery in Finland. The project will provide CO2 solutions. 2 -deposit and storage (CCS) and electrolysis, which enable the removal of carbon from production at the refinery. The project is currently being evaluated in a feasibility study.

The measures in Porvoo are intended to help achieve climate goals in Finland and the European Union. Neste has set itself a carbon-neutral production target by 2035. With this transformation project, the Porvoo refinery can reduce CO2 in the first 10 years of operation. 2 Emissions of more than 4 million tons can be achieved.