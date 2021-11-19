Kamala Harris becomes America’s first acting president | international

Vice President Kamala Harris in the South Courtroom in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House. Brendan Smilowski (AFP)

For the first time in history, a woman held the position of Acting President of the United States. Joe Biden, 78, provisionally traded it Executive Branch This Friday for Vice President Kamala Harris Because of a routine operation, the Democrat who drugged him is exposed, and thus unable to make decisions. The White House said it will share on Friday afternoon a written summary of the president’s physical examination.

“The Vice President will be working from her office in the West Wing during this time,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. It is typical for the vice president to assume presidential powers while the president is undergoing a medical procedure requiring sedation, but given that Harris is the first woman to do so. number twomaking history. Psaki recalled cases in 2002 and 2007, when then-President George W. Bush also underwent a routine colonoscopy and Vice President Dick Cheney took office temporarily.

Biden arrived early in the morning at Walter Reed Military Hospital for his annual physical examination the day before his 79th birthday. Democratic President He is the oldest person to hold the Oval Office, and although there is a question in Washington about whether he will run for re-election in 2024, he has dispelled doubts by ensuring that he will run again.

Earlier this year, former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, hinted that the Republican had undergone a “very common procedure” during which a patient is “sedated,” but kept the matter a secret to avoid handing presidential power to then-Vice President Mike. penny. Grisham added in his book, “I’ll take your questions now: What I saw in the Trump White House.

