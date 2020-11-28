Iowa City, Iowa: Luca Garza scored 41 points, lost just one shot, and Iowa No. 5 beat Southern 103-76 on Friday.

Garza was 14 of 15 from the field, made all three of his three-point attempts, and was 10 of 12 on free throws for Hawkeyes (2-0). He also had nine rebounds and three save shots in 29 minutes.

It was the 18th consecutive game in which she scored 20 points or more for Garza, and is the AP’s only unanimous pre-season All-America choice.

Garza had 36 points in the first half, trying to score all 12 attempts to score goals, and Iowa led 58-35 in the first half.

Jarzas’ perfect run ended when he missed a shot 28 seconds into the second half.

Ashant Schiffers led the south (0-2) with 13 points. Jayden Sadler scored 12, Lamarcus Lee 11 and DJ Burns scored 10.

The Hockies scored 15 points from their first 17 points. South reached 17-13 before Iowa withdrew behind Garza.

Garza opened the match with three indicators, earning 11 points from Iways 17 points.

Garzas ranked seventh on Iowas’ singles scoring list. His career high was 44 against Michigan on December 6, 2019.

Joe Wescamp added 16 points and seven rebounds for Iowa.

Program history

Iowa scored 49 points in one game, scored by John Johnson in the 1970 match against Northwestern. Garza and Johnson are the only two Hawkeyes players to have scored two games of 40 points.

NUNGE is absent

Iowa played their second game without striker Jack Nong, who went out indefinitely after his father died on Saturday. Nung missed nearly all of last season due to a knee injury.

The Big Picture

It was a good opening weekend for the Hokies, who beat North Carolina Central 97-67 on Wednesday night in what was a multi-team event involving three teams. The South lost to North Carolina Central 85-78 in overtime on Thursday.

next one

Southerners schedule doesn’t get any easier the jaguars play in the top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday.

Iowa clinch their third game in a row at home on Thursday, when the Hockies play Western Illinois.

