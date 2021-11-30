Australia vs USA: USA vs Australia: schedule and how to watch the friendly match live

It’s the last match in Stars and Stripes

NSUnited States female Live their last match in 2021. The team is directed by Vlatko Andonovsky He will be making his bid to Australia for the second time, after A simple 0-3 win in Sydney last Friday.

The goals were from Ashley Hatch, Rose Lavelle and Lidsey Horan, In addition to the wonderful Casey Murphy game in the frame, which introduced eleven new without stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Kristen Press.

With this victory, USWNT has a total of 17 wins, two losses and four draws And they want to end the year with an important victory over Matildas. In the history of their rivalry they have 33 matches, where Stars and Stripes – 28 wins, one loss, and four draws.

When does the game begin? | Tuesday 30 November 2021

Where is the party? | MacDonald Jones Stadium, Australia

What time does the game start? | The game will start at 4:05 AM ET and 1:05 AM PT US. 3:05 from Mexico and 20:05 local.

Where are they broadcasting the match? | The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with all the details available at MARCA Claro USA.