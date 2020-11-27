Lynchburg, Virginia: Owner Willis went through three first-half relegations, while Liberty crushed UMass without a 45-0 win on Friday, bouncing from a stinging one-point loss in their previous game.

Liberty (9-1), who beat Minotemen 629 yards to 227, scored a landing on four straight strokes and added a field goal in the final seconds of the first half to build a 31-0 first half, adding another field goal and two. More TDs on five properties in the second half.

Willis was 16 versus 24 for 223 yards. He has contacted TDs with Kevin Shaa, Michael Bolinger, and Demario Douglas. Peytton Pickett and Joshua Mack both rushed over 100 yards, Pickett picked up a 125 out of 10 carriers with a TD 16 yards. The Mac ran for 109 on 11 loads and landing bursts from 59 and 54 yards.

Receiver DJ Stubbs had 3 passes for 56 yards and overdone 1,500 yards.

Minutemen (0-4) ended the amputated season. The school originally chose not to play during Corona Virus Pandemic but changed course in September, managing to set four matches. UMass has been scored 161-16.

Liberty ends their unbeaten 16th season in coastal Carolina next Saturday, and was also unbeaten before falling 15-14 in North Carolina a week ago.

Attendance was limited to 250, as per new orders from Virginia’s governor.

