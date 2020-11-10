NBC puts Matthew Morrison in Dr. Seuss ‘The Grinch Musical!’ As the newest theatrical holiday event

NBC Grinch Invites Festive Season Sharing: The Network will air a two-hour production of Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! On December 9, the concert will take place at London’s Troubadour Theater Fun‘s Matthew Morrison As the little-hearted Grinch and Denis O’Hare as the unfortunate buster Max (with Descendants 3’s Booboo Stewart as the younger Max.

Morrison said: “In what has been a challenging year for all of us, it is a huge honor to bring some joy into viewers’ homes in December. I hope to bring some Who-ville magic for this holiday season, and while the pandemic presents some challenges in my theatrical reproduction into Life, we are excited to present a unique version of this favorite season in a new creative and imaginative way. “

The musical, with book and lyrics composed by Tim Mason and Mel Marvin’s music, the hit songs include “You are the Main One, Mr. Grinch” and “Hello Christmas” (by Albert Haig and Dr. Seuss) and was shown on Broadway during the holiday seasons 2006 and 2007.

In the NBC issue, she will play Cindy-Lou Who is a young newcomer, Amelia Minto. The producers also rounded up a group of West End musical theater actors in London to complete the acting.

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of our entire life and we are happy to present a theatrical production The Musical Grinch! Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, said NBC Entertainment. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program tradition and TV broadcast that the whole family will enjoy.”

The play is directed by Max Webster, and directed by Julia Knowles for television. Additional script materials by Simon Nye, with collections from designer Peter Bingemann.

Previous NBC musicals in recent years The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, Wiz, Hairspray And the Jesus Christ Superstar live in concert.

Although Morrison has become a household name in Glee, he has an extensive background in theater, including roles in Broadway’s Hair sprays And the The light is in the square. Most recently, Morrison starred as JM Barrie in the Broadway musical Searching for Neverland. Includes Bonus TV Credits The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy And the American Horror Story: 1984.

Seuss’ The Grinch Musical It is presented in collaboration with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Running Subway, produced by Penny Lane Entertainment Television and Simon Friend Entertainment. Lee Connolly, Simon Friend, Joshua Rosenbloom, and James Sana are executive producers. Morrison also works as a producer on broadcast television.

Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! It will air on NBC Dec 9 at 8 PM EST / PDT from London’s Troubadour Theater.

The concert was announced this morning at Today Show:

