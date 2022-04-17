NBA Playoffs: In the middle of a game, a fan ties himself to the basket – American Sports

Banger starts in the NBA playoffs!

At home, he missed two of the most famous title contenders. In the absence of injured star Luka Doncic, Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks lose to the Utah Jazz. The Memphis Grizzlies took a heavy blow against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, after the first day of playoffs, everyone is talking about a crazy fan in Memphis strapping himself to the basket in the middle of the game!

Dallas Mavericks – Utah Jazz 93:99

Calf stress! All Mavericks fans will be shocked to find out. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was injured and behind Nowitzki. The hosts have kept the match tight for a long time without him, but the Jazz, led by Donovan Mitchell (32 points) and French giants Rudy Gobert, are simply better off during the rough times.

When do we expect Doncic to return to the team? “We have to look from day to day,” MAFS coach Jason Kidd said. Without the Slovenes, the Secret Candidates, who finished fourth in the regular season, would find it difficult to advance past the first round.

Minnesota Timberwolves 117-130 Memphis Grizzlies

attacks! The Timberwolves, who only qualified for the playoffs by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-in Championships, hit second place at the Western Conference with their header.

Jа Morant, star of the Grizzlies, has 32 points but can’t stop the team from losing.

A fan tied herself to the basket at FedExForum during the first half of the game in a stunning spectacle. There was reportedly a protest against Timberwolves co-owner Glenn Taylor, whose poultry company had to slaughter millions of animals due to bird flu. The accusation that killing animals is inhumane!

In the second quarter, the play stopped while security guards removed the chain and moved the woman out of the ring.

The woman in chains is escorted out of the hall. Credit: Brandon Dale/The Associated Press

The great mystery is how the woman brought a metal chain into the hall.

There was a similar awful incident during the warm-up tournament. The US media has dubbed a Minnesota woman a “glue girl” after she tried to stick her hand on the wooden floor.

Philadelphia 76ers Toronto Raptors 131-111

The fourth-place finisher in the East competes with the fifth-placed finisher in the West. Six-year-old Therese Maxi has 38 career points. Birds of prey cannot contain it.

