NATO appreciates the deployment of troops to Sweden and Finland while the accession process continues

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg indicated that the military organization appreciates the increase in its presence in the Baltic region and even Deployment of troops in Sweden and Finland, To ensure the security of the two Scandinavian countries once they apply for NATO membership.

In the midst of the controversy over the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, and doubts about the months of ratification in which the mutual defense clause could not be invoked, leaving them unprotected from reprisals from Russia, Stoltenberg said allies were “aware” of this concern. And they work to provide security guarantees for the candidates.

“There will be a temporary time between applying and joining full membership. The membership of Sweden and Finland is clearly important to NATO and we will seek ways to provide security guarantees, including an increase in NATO’s presence in and around the Baltic Sea and in and around Sweden and Finland, of course in consultation with them.” Conference from Berlin.

These statements came at the conclusion of the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers called by Germany, a date in which they discussed how to continue to coordinate military support to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, with Discussion on the accession of Sweden and Finland is in full swing.

Finland's President, Sauli Niinistö, and the country's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, announced this Sunday the approval of the country's application to join NATO, with the intention of "Maximizing" their security options after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The President, together with the Government’s Foreign and Security Policy Committee, has already completed the corresponding report on accession, which It will be presented to Congress after the approval of the plenary session of the government.

After consulting with Congress, Finland He will formally request their entry into the organization, According to the statement published today, Sunday, on the website of the Presidency of the Republic.