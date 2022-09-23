NASA: Where do you see the first attempt to shift the orbit of an asteroid

NASA DART mission

On Monday, September 26, the US space agency (Container) You will be able to get acquainted with the results of the Double Asteroid redirection test task (Arrow for its acronym in English) where it will try to show Planet’s defensive capabilities If there is a file asteroid On a collision course with the Earth.

Also, so that people can see what’s going to happen, the effect is between the DART craft and Asteroid Demorphoswhich is 11 million kilometers from Earth and orbits another larger planet called Didymus.

So that all of humanity can witness the achievement that the test mission aims to achieve, NASA The event will be broadcast live. To enter the broadcast, users will need to:

– Access to the network live broadcast of a file Container nasa.gov/nasalive

– Find the event link “Watch a live feed from NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Arrow) Space ship”.

– Click on Link Then press the play button in the event broadcast window.

In addition, NASA has prepared special broadcasts for its official accounts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. To enter it, simply enter the word “NASA” in the search engines of each social network or type urls From each and add “/NASA” at the end of the title.

Transmission will begin at 5:00 in Mexico, Colombia and Peru; 7:00 am in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

According to NASA’s official website, which details what the mission’s procedures will be, None of the asteroids involved In the test potentially dangerous to the planet. The DART spacecraft, which weighs approx 600 kilo And travel to more than 6 kilometers per secondDimorphos collide and deflect their orbit, which wouldn’t change the celestial body’s path toward Earth either.

On November 24, 2021, NASA’s DART spacecraft detached from the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket and began flying solo into space. (Container)



In order to study the damage caused by the impact, Arrow ship will be destroyed While conducting its maneuver, the Italian Space Agency sent a second spacecraft called LICIACube By which it is hoped that the results of the experiment on the asteroid and its orbit will be captured.

“We are working to get closer to LICIACube between 40 and 80 kilometers of Dimorphos two or three minutes after the effect of DART. Close enough to get good photo effect“But not so close that it could hit the projectile,” said Dan Lube, NASA’s LICIACube chief of navigation.

Since the beginning of September, the DART mission ship has been able to locate the asteroid that will mark its final destination. Since then and in the following days, NASA explained in a post on its website, the Earth’s navigation team has been carrying out course correction maneuvers to reduce the spacecraft’s margin of error when it hits the asteroid.

This image of light from the asteroid Didymos and the mole orbiting Demorphos is a composite of 243 images taken by the Draco Optical Reconnaissance and Navigation Camera (DRACO) on July 27, 2022. (JPL DART Navigation Team The NASA)

Approximately 24 hours before the collision, on September 25, the spacecraft will determine the location of the asteroid by a margin of only 2 km, which increases the chances of impact and completion of its mission, although the results and data that can be gleaned from the test are important for the defense of humanity in the future, although That NASA indicates that at the present time, potentially dangerous asteroids have not been identified on Earth.

