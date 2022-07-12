NASA publishes the best picture of the universe, taken by the James Webb Telescope

The picture is full of light points of different sizes, Not only is it immersed in the emptiness of space, but also time, showing the universe about 13 billion years agoNASA said.

This is the time it took for the light of the first galaxies to reach Earthwhich formed shortly after the Big Bang, so the image also features dimly lit objects that had not been observed before.

The James Webb Telescope was able to see thousands of galaxies in infrared light passing through clouds of cosmic dust and detecting light from the first stars, which extended to infrared wavelengths as the universe expanded.

This is Webb’s first “deep field” photo, Taken with a long exposure time that makes it possible to detect even the faintest flickers.

The image shows a group of galaxies called SMACS 0723, which acts as a magnifying glass that has also revealed very distant objects in the universe behind them, thanks to an effect called a gravitational lensing.

Container It will reveal more images of the universe

Webb’s first five lenses were announced last week, but the images have been closely guarded to spark anticipation. This is Tuesday Container He will reveal more photos in an event that space lovers are eagerly awaiting. It is expected to impress with its beauty, but also to serve as a reference for astronomers on the power of the latest scientific instruments.

Experts will be able to begin to interpret the data collected. That stage would be the starting point for years of seemingly exciting research.

For Tuesday, two nebulae – some huge clouds of dust and gas where stars are born – are expected to appear: Carina and the Southern Ring. Another target is Stephan’s Quintet, a group of interacting galaxies.

Webb also performed spectroscopy — photoanalysis that reveals detailed information — on a gas giant planet called WASP-96 b, discovered in 2014. About 1,150 light-years from Earth, WASP-96 b is about half the mass of Jupiter and orbits its star at 3.4 days only.

Exoplanets, which orbit a star other than our sun, are also a major area of ​​research for the Webb Telescope.

Since 1995, about 5,000 exoplanets have been discovered, but many mysteries remain. Webb will try to provide information that will allow us to study its atmosphere Determine if it is habitable or suitable for life development.

This post marks the end of many years of waiting for astronomers around the world and also the beginning of a scientific adventure. This is the image that the flag is proud of today:

It’s here – the deepest, most accurate infrared view of the universe yet: the Webb’s first deep field. Viewed by POTUS On July 11, eleven invisible galaxies were shown to us. The complete set of Tweet embedThe first full-color images and data will be revealed on July 12: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I pic.twitter.com/zAr7YoFZ8C – NASA (@NASA) 11 July 2022

What is the James Webb Telescope?

Launched in December 2021 from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 missile, The James Webb Telescope orbits the Sun at a distance of 1.6 million kilometers from Earth.in a region of space known as the second Lagrangian point.

Considered a marvel of engineering, The project’s total cost is estimated at $10 billion, making it the most expensive science platform ever builtcomparable only to the Large Hadron Collider of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Thanks to the effective release, NASA estimates that Webb fuel may have a useful life of 20 yearswhich is when it will work in tandem with the Hubble and Spitzer telescopes to answer fundamental questions of the universe.