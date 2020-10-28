NASA is stoking excitement and fear with a mysterious tweet

NASA has sparked excitement and fear with a mysterious tweet posted on its account.

“PSST … ah, has anyone heard … this?” He wrote, sparking a wave of speculation and anxiety among the tens of millions of his followers.

Later on, it turned out that the account was simply promoting a new Soundcloud playlist for “ominous sounds of the solar system.”

Before this mystery was revealed, the unusual post led to speculation among followers that the space agency was announcing important news – and notes that in 2020, it will likely mean something negative.

But it also led to a flurry of other posts from official and related NASA accounts.

The NASA Earth account wrote, “Hmmm … From here at home, we just heard a lot of squeaking and cracking from afar.”

“Does it sound like a planetary intergalactic? If the sound is loud and pulsating, we blame Jupiter…” NASA’s Solar System account posted.

“It looked like another weird and universal thing… unlike anything I had heard before…” the Mars Insight probe account wrote.

“According to my data and calculations, I am actually also hearing voices,” reads a post from the Chandra X-Ray Observatory.

“I’ve heard the creaking, cracks, and loud noises of our universe before. Using data from our spacecraft, our scientists collected new, sinister noises from the depths of space in time for Halloween,” a description posted on the page.