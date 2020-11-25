NASA begins assembling the rocket for the Artemis moon mission

The first enhanced portion of the Space Launch System (SLS) was stacked on top of the portable launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida earlier this week in preparation for its maiden flight. NASA said Tuesday.

A total of 10 parts will form the dual missile boosters before its first launch, which is expected to take place next year.

The rocket is a key part of NASA’s Artemis Lunar Exploration Program, which aims to send the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024. NASA officials also hope that the SLS will be used to reach Mars and other “deep space destinations”.

Once fully assembled, NASA said that the SLS missile will stand taller than the Statue of Liberty and have 15% more thrust upon takeoff compared to the Saturn V missiles that supported the Apollo missions. 50 years ago, making it the most powerful rocket ever built.