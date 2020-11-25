NASA begins assembling the rocket for the Artemis moon mission

49 mins ago Marsh Tyler
NASA begins assembling the rocket for the Artemis moon mission
The first enhanced portion of the Space Launch System (SLS) was stacked on top of the portable launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida earlier this week in preparation for its maiden flight. NASA said Tuesday.

A total of 10 parts will form the dual missile boosters before its first launch, which is expected to take place next year.

The rocket is a key part of NASA’s Artemis Lunar Exploration Program, which aims to send the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024. NASA officials also hope that the SLS will be used to reach Mars and other “deep space destinations”.

Once fully assembled, NASA said that the SLS missile will stand taller than the Statue of Liberty and have 15% more thrust upon takeoff compared to the Saturn V missiles that supported the Apollo missions. 50 years ago, making it the most powerful rocket ever built.

However, the project was Suffering from delays and cost overruns.
NASA and the European Space Agency collaborate on the Artemis Gateway Lunar Base

“The stacking of the first piece of the SLS missile on the mobile launcher marks a milestone in the Artemis program,” Andrew Schropple, director of integrated operations flow with Jacobs, a company that works with NASA on the Artemis program, said in a NASA press release. .

Eight countries sign the Artemis Agreements for NASA guiding the cooperative exploration of the moon

“It shows that the mission is already taking shape and will soon be heading to the launch pad.”

NASA’s Artemis I mission is expected to launch in 2021 With two experimental flights around the moon without astronauts. Artemis II is slated to launch in 2023 with astronauts on board in preparation to bring Artemis III astronauts to the surface of the moon.

Artemis is named after the Greek moon goddess and is the twin sister of Apollo.

READ  A Star had a Partial Supernova and Kicked Itself Into a High-Pace Journey Throughout the Milky Way

More Stories

Yellowstone Volcano: “largest disaster ever” warning with “rising magma marker” | Science | News

9 hours ago Marsh Tyler

SpaceX Starlink launched: The Falcon 9 continues to be the backbone of record-breaking

17 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Coronavirus lives on surfaces for hours by turning it into a pie-like film

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How Jordan Peterson broke his most important (lifetime) rules

33 mins ago Dawn Davis

‘Eat Out to Help’: Places raised more than £ 849m with scheme | Eat out to help

43 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Saturday Night Live Replay by Morgan Wallen

47 mins ago Neville Carr

NASA begins assembling the rocket for the Artemis moon mission

49 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Atletico Madrid confirmed the starting line-up against Lokomotiv Moscow: one change from the victory over Barcelona

50 mins ago Marsh Tyler