NASA astronaut, Victor Glover, shared his first video from space as he and three other astronauts flew over Earth while traveling to the International Space Station.

Glover is part of the Crew-1 mission launched aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, nicknamed ‘Dragon Resilience,’ on November 15.

This is Glover’s first trip into space and in the video she shares the excitement – “the video doesn’t do her,” Glover says with wide eyes and smiles as he looks at the Earth.

The short clip, which was shared on Twitter, is only a few seconds long but shows the curve of our planet, the stunning blue sky and clouds of objects scattered in the atmosphere.

Glover tweeted, “ Looking at Earth through the Dragon Resilience window. ” “The amount of detail and the sensual input make this a breathtaking perspective!”

Scroll down for videos

NASA astronaut, Victor Glover, shared his first video from space as he and three other astronauts flew over Earth while traveling to the International Space Station.

Glover fell in love with space when he was in middle school and after decades this dream is living 250 miles above the ground.

The Crew-1 mission docked at the International Space Station at around 11 PM EST on Monday November 16 and exited the capsule about two hours after completing the checks necessary to ensure that the capsule and the International Space Station had a seal – and were welcomed by the other residence For a ship.

Glover made the 240-mile flight with his captain Michael Hopkins and fellow astronauts Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of the Japanese space agency, JAXA.

Along with fulfilling his personal dream, Glover also achieved a milestone in history by being the first black person to live in the orbiting laboratory for a long stay – he would call the mega ship home for the next six months.

The short clip, which was shared on Twitter, is only a few seconds long but shows the curve of our planet, the amazing blue sky and clouds of objects dotted in the atmosphere.

NASA has sent more than 300 American astronauts into space, but only 14 of them were black, the New York Times reported.

Glover joined the ranks of NASA in 2013 and is a captain in the US Navy, but is now the 14th black astronaut who has ventured into space.

“Flying has been an important part of my career and I love doing it,” Glover said in the NASA video.

“6400 feet. This is the highest elevation I’ve seen above ground. So I get to a point further afield. That would be a little special moment.”

Glover appears to be experiencing this special little moment, as he is now 1116,600 feet above the ground.

Glover flew 240 miles with his captain Michael Hopkins and fellow astronauts Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of the Japanese space agency JAXA.

Glover joined the ranks of NASA in 2013 and is a captain in the US Navy, but he’s now the 14th black astronaut who has ventured into space.

“I am a junior astronaut, I am a pilot and will learn the ropes from a very experienced crew,” Glover said.

Jane S Blowford Jr. was the first black astronaut in space, and he traveled aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983.

May Jamieson became the first black woman to make the flight in 1992 – neither of them was on board the International Space Station, as it was not built until 1998.

NASA astronaut Janet Epps will become the first black woman to ascend the International Space Station in 2021.

Epps was designated to be the first black astronaut to complete a long stay on a mission in 2018, but was unexpectedly pulled from its flight in June, according to Washington Post reports.

NASA announced that the Serena Union Chancellor, previously assigned to Mission 58/59, has been reassigned to Mission 56/57 crew, replacing IBS.

The US space agency did not provide an explanation for the change of crew, but Epp’s brother pointed to racism.

Jane S Blowford Jr. (left) was the first black astronaut in space, who traveled on board a Challenger in 1983. NASA astronaut Janet Epps (right) will become the first black woman to board the International Space Station in 2021.

“My sister Dr. Janet Epps is fighting against oppressive racism and misogyny at NASA and now they’re handcuffing her back and letting a Caucasian astronaut take her place!” Henry Epps wrote in a Facebook post in 2018.

Although Glover’s adventure is a milestone in history, he said it was “bittersweet”.

Speaking to The Christian Chronicle, he said, “I had some wonderful fellows before me who could really do this, and there are some wonderful people who would go after me.”

“I hope it has already been done, but I’m trying not to draw too much attention to it.”

Glover is married to Diona Odom and they have four children.

Born in Pomona, California, he graduated with a BA in General Engineering from California Polytechnic State University in 1999.

Those close to Glover refer to him as “Ike,” as a reference to the communication signal given to him by a former commanding officer that means “I know everything.”