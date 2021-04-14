Alexander Zverev sustained minor injuries in the ATP Cup before the Australian Open

DrHis defeat by Daniel Medvedev hurt Alexander Zverev in two ways. On the one hand, this meant that the German tennis men reached the semi-finals of the ATP Cup. On the other hand, the first German player complained of severe pain in his back, which clearly prevented him from midway through the second sentence.

Until then, Zverev had built on his good performances from his first two matches in the team’s competition against Canadian Denis Shapovalov and world number one Serbian Novak Djokovic. 6: 3, 4: 3 with a pre-call break for the 23-year-old before he is cured of his lower back problems.

Medvedev later admitted: “It was an advantage for me that he could no longer play at such speed.” The Russian overturned the match and made it up to 3: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5 to reach Russia to the final, after Jan Leonard Struve won the first song despite good performance against Andrei Rublev in three sets with 6: 3, 1: 6, It lost 2: 6.

Instead of Germany, Russia is now fighting Italy for the title on Sunday (0.00 AM CET). Defeat hurt Zverev. “I love this team very much,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday of a photo of the German team. “Thank you for this great week! Now is the time to quickly recover and get ready for #AusOpen.”

Because Zverev and five other German tennis professionals like Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open will continue on Monday. The two major German players should start their first Grand Slam tournament this season. At the Margaret Court Arena, Angelique Kerber, who lost the quarter-finals in the WTA Championship on Saturday, will meet Greek Maria Scari 4: 6, 2: 6, with Bernarda Pera of the USA in the second match after 1 am German time . . After that, Zverev will not play in the facility’s second-biggest arena before 4.30am German time against American Marcus Giron.

By that time, Zverev should have gotten his back problems under control. After all, last year’s US Open finalists have big plans for this year’s Grand Slam tournaments. “Of course, my goal in 2021 is to win the Grand Slam,” Zverev said before the first event of the year. However, he did get the more difficult half of the board in the draw and could meet Djokovic in the quarter-finals. But first and foremost, the focus was on treatment and recovery.

It was the same with Kerber. The 33-year-old from Kiel already led 4-1 in the first set. But then Scary, who ranked 22nd in the world ranking and is No. 22, three places ahead of Kerber, won nine games in a row. The 25-year-old Greek prevailed after 73 minutes. “It started well, and felt really good. But there is still a difference between training and a match,” Kerber said.

Nevertheless, the 2016 Melbourne winner came to a positive conclusion. “The goal was to play a few games before the Australian Open. I managed to do that, and that’s fine, especially after staying in my hotel room for two weeks. Like many other professionals, Kerber recently had to spend two weeks in strict quarantine due to a case.” Coronavirus infection positive on her flight to Australia.

All five pre-season matches and the ATP Cup were canceled on Thursday due to a hotel employee being infected with the Coronavirus. As a result, a massive program had to be completed on Friday and Saturday. In order to get in shape in Grand Slam’s most important opening game, some stars did without their games.

Serena Williams, Victoria Asarenka and Naomi Osaka withdrew with minor injuries, but none of them are in danger of starting the Australian Open. “I’ve had a lot of treatments for my shoulder.” Before the first-round duel against Laura Siegmund on Monday, Williams said, “I’m very optimistic everything will be fine.