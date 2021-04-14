Alexander Zverev sustained minor injuries in the ATP Cup before the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev sustained minor injuries in the ATP Cup before the Australian Open

DrHis defeat by Daniel Medvedev hurt Alexander Zverev in two ways. On the one hand, this meant that the German tennis men reached the semi-finals of the ATP Cup. On the other hand, the first German player complained of severe pain in his back, which clearly prevented him from midway through the second sentence.

Until then, Zverev had built on his good performances from his first two matches in the team’s competition against Canadian Denis Shapovalov and world number one Serbian Novak Djokovic. 6: 3, 4: 3 with a pre-call break for the 23-year-old before he is cured of his lower back problems.

Knowledge has never been more valuable

Trust our well-established reports on Coronavirus and get 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +.

Get free F + now


Medvedev later admitted: “It was an advantage for me that he could no longer play at such speed.” The Russian overturned the match and made it up to 3: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5 to reach Russia to the final, after Jan Leonard Struve won the first song despite good performance against Andrei Rublev in three sets with 6: 3, 1: 6, It lost 2: 6.

Instead of Germany, Russia is now fighting Italy for the title on Sunday (0.00 AM CET). Defeat hurt Zverev. “I love this team very much,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday of a photo of the German team. “Thank you for this great week! Now is the time to quickly recover and get ready for #AusOpen.”

READ  Tennis - 15 German professionals to kick off Australian Open qualifiers - sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *