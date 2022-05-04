Mysterious ‘tank disease’ threatens Australian sea turtles

Dark clouds have gathered on the Sunshine Coast – out of concern for sea turtles off Australia: more and more reptiles are under attack by a mysterious disease. The animal’s shell is attacked for reasons that are still unknown and is ‘devoured’ somewhat like a transmitter 9 news I mentioned with reference to the experts. So far, it is still not entirely clear whether the condition is caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or contaminants.

The first cases are already in the previous year

The disease was first detected in sea turtles in the waters of Hervey Bay, 300 kilometers north of Brisbane, last year. Researchers and animal rights activists are currently trying to find out why. In affected animals, parts of the armor become soft and spongy, sometimes exposing bones.

Scientific documentation

Now the mysterious disease has been scientifically documented: “The data that rescuers collect when they respond to stranded calls and perform health checks on turtles is essential to determine what is happening and how turtles catch this disease,” Cathy Townsend of the University of the Sunshine Coast told the news agency. AAP.

Turtles also lack food

Sea turtles in the area are also suffering from food shortages in the wake of recent devastating floods on the east coast. Sediment washed up by rivers and streams during heavy rains would choke out seagrass beds, drastically reducing the quality and quantity of the turtles’ main food source.

“Sea turtles typically spend the summer fattening before the annual winter seaweeds die, but flooding disrupted this, degrading turtle health and further stranding,” Townsend says.

endangered species

Healthy sea turtles can weigh hundreds of kilograms, according to “Turtle Foundation” It may live up to 100 years. Six species live in Queensland waters. They are all considered threatened.