Mysterious Rock: It turns out that a stray pup is a sense of DNA

An Australian family accidentally discovered a simple sensation in their backyard: what seemed like a puppy that turned into a purebred dingo dog soon afterwards.

Wandiligong – Little grumbled loudly Puppy In the backyard of his future family until they finally discovered him and brought him home. The Australians initially assumed it would be With a stray puppy (* FR Reported) Verbs – but far from it. The longer they interacted with the rock, the more likely they were to suspect it really is dog he is.

His appearance was somewhat unusual for them dog Before. When their doubts could not be dispelled, the family decided to visit a local vet. Dr. Rebecca Day sent the fuzzy pup to the vet clinic Alpine Hospital for Animals. There is a genome Puppies Results evaluated by the University of New South Wales.

Dingo puppy: a lucky find for scientists

Because the little one Puppy One Dingo Resembles Australian Dingo Foundation And it’s his DNA test. In fact, the animal turned out to be A. Dingo Act like concentration mentioned. The special thing about it is that it is one Thoroughbred dingo – An exception, because in Australia Live a lot Mixed Dingo Dog Breeds. to me dw.com Researchers assume that Dingo It is native to Australia for more than 3000 years. In all likelihood, dingo comes from here Of pet dogsThey came by sailors from Asia Australian Continent.

What makes the family find it so much more is the fact that Puppies For Australian Albin Dingo Acting – according to Australia Pacific Science Foundation who is he Endangered. She is happier Australian Dingo Foundation About this amazing discovery, because they have protection Wild dogs Written on their knowledge. The foundation's president, Lyn Watson, said in an interview with CNN, This little one Dingo Used in the organization's breeding program to target Dingo threatened– Kind to protect.