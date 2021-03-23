My last runway to the moment: a special day of shamrocks – sport

Born in Nuremberg, he left Fürth in the summer.

Fürth David Raum will be wearing a TSG Hoffenheim jersey for next season. The derby is not well known there. Also for this reason, Sunday afternoon was another special day for the Forth defender. Which he would like to improve before his trip to the European Under-21 Championship.

The last Frankenderby at the moment wasn’t the best for David Raum. It will be well remembered.



He might have played his first derby against ASN Pfeil. Sometime between the ages of four and eight. The sports field is located just a few meters from the Tuspo Nuremberg Stadium, where David Raum discovered football himself. At SpVgg Greuther Fürth Once again they discovered his talent soon, from now on he played Derby room against 1. FC Nuremberg; Only in youth teams, Later with the men, he made himself the so-called “derby champion” in early summer 2020 when he scored today’s goal in the 266th Central Franconian comparison.

Session 268 It was now his last path for now. After the season ends, Raum moves to Hoffenheim. Last but not least, prove you can become a national U-21 player in Franconia. Establishing yourself in the Bundesliga, and maybe even becoming a player in the German national team, is not something you can do here at the moment. So he shouldn’t be pulling it back that fast.

In Hoffenheim, tradition is an empty phrase





In TSG Hoffenheim, officially named 1899, there are no such things as the derby. An ambitious soccer project by SAP co-founder Dietmar Hope could have easily originated in Heidelberg or Mannheim. Imitation is just an empty phrase of the marketing department’s standard system. Sad? “I’m not yet interested in time from summer on,” says full-fledged professional David Raum, who prefers to live in the here and now.

Here and now, that’s for space after the derby and before the European Championships with the U-21 side. On Wednesday, he could play his third game, the most important youth choice, as long as he returns to strength and is considered by national coach Stephane Koontz.

Of course it worried me, David Raum says.

On a Sunday, the left-back Fürth not only made an exaggerated look, it was an especially unfortunate day. In the 1-1 draw, it was his big muscle that made Enrico Valentini’s shot dangerous in the first place. Fabian Nurnberger was later shocked and the score was 1: 2 on his part. His coach pulled him off the field after 81 minutes.

The 22-year-old’s frustration can be heard at that moment in an almost deserted Runehof. Raum threw a ball into the gang, scolded himself and sat on the bench, frustrated. He couldn’t predict that the day would end well for Spielvereinigung after all. “Of course, I felt anxious because we were falling behind,” he says the next day. After all, the derby means a lot to him: “I’ve been with shamrock since I was a kid and the derby were very special matches when I was young.”

Good farewell as possible

This was also special; Because of sudden twists and turns, especially of course due to the latter, When Dickson Abiyama equalized in injury time. You can tell from Raum that he would have liked to help ensure that the last Franconian derby remains in his memory. “I have confirmed that I want to say goodbye here as best I can because I owe a lot to the club. That was of course also true for the derby,” he said.

Was it too little point in the race for a promotion? “We really wanted to win this match, and we all know how important the derby is, but in the end, we will take this point with us and you will see its value,” Raum confirms.

He launched to the European U-21 Championship

He does not have to indulge in arithmetic matches in the second German league at the moment. Together with teammate Anton Stach, he has traveled to the national U-21 national team, with the preliminary round approaching EM. Against Hungary (Wednesday, 9 pm), the Netherlands (Saturday, 9 pm) and against Romania (next Tuesday at 6 pm, both ProSieben), it is a place in the quarter-finals. “Of course I hope to play and I look forward to playing in the European Championships,” Raum said. In contrast, even this particular derby is dwindling.

